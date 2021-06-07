Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallinna Vesi

AS Tallinna Vesi (trading code TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 18 June 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 17 June 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020.

AS Tallinna Vesi will pay dividend 0.65 euro per A-share. Dividends are paid out to shareholders on 29 June 2021.

Kristi Ojakäär

AS Tallinna Vesi

CFO

(+372) 62 62 262

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

