 
checkAd

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES REVENUE AND EARNINGS FOR MAY, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 12:00  |  70   |   |   

Advises Market of Officers Intent to Acquire Shares on Open Market

Fleming Island, Florida, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces earning for May 2021.  During the month of May 2021, which represents the first month of the second fiscal quarter, Everything Blockchain recorded $3.5M in revenue with $1.5M in net profit.  This represents a 342% increase in revenue and a 350% increase in net profit during the first month of this quarter as compared to the revenue earned from February thru April 2021; bringing the total for the first four months of this fiscal year for Everything Blockchain to $4.8M in revenue with a net profit of $2.1M. 

This rapid growth in revenue and profits stem from the Company’s involvement with HEX, claimed to be the Blockchain’s first high yield certificate of deposit.  Robert Adams, Director and Chief Technology Officer stated, “HEX is a fully-functioning, decentralized high yield certificate of deposit project that reached completion of its Adoption Amplifier (sales) and operates according to the smart contracts that govern its protocols.  It is not vapor-ware, an idea, still in development, but is a mature, fully-functioning and highly-complex mathematical masterpiece, and currently a Top Ten cryptocurrency according to its market valuation of $34 billion.” HEX has seen growth, acceptance, and adoption worldwide.  A HEX “certificate of deposit” referred to as staking, is currently yielding an average 25-40% APY interest.  Mr. Adams went on to say, “The potential market for HEX is trillions, when compared with other multi-national brick and mortar banking offerings.  We we with HEX from the beginning, and our position in HEX is significant.”

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “While its not customary to release numbers for a single month, we felt compelled to release this information to the public for two reasons.  In addition to this rapid growth in revenue that puts the Company on pace to reach $14 million in revenue this year, we have received notification from certain officers and directors who intend to purchase up to 10% of the Company’s common stock on the open market.  While the Company is current in its filings, we believe it’s important to ensure our shareholders are as up to date as management on the Company’s success when management is acquiring shares in the open market.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES REVENUE AND EARNINGS FOR MAY, 2021 Advises Market of Officers Intent to Acquire Shares on Open MarketFleming Island, Florida, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces earning for May 2021.  During the month of May 2021, which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION