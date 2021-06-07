EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES REVENUE AND EARNINGS FOR MAY, 2021

Advises Market of Officers Intent to Acquire Shares on Open Market

Fleming Island, Florida, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces earning for May 2021. During the month of May 2021, which represents the first month of the second fiscal quarter, Everything Blockchain recorded $3.5M in revenue with $1.5M in net profit. This represents a 342% increase in revenue and a 350% increase in net profit during the first month of this quarter as compared to the revenue earned from February thru April 2021; bringing the total for the first four months of this fiscal year for Everything Blockchain to $4.8M in revenue with a net profit of $2.1M.

This rapid growth in revenue and profits stem from the Company’s involvement with HEX, claimed to be the Blockchain’s first high yield certificate of deposit. Robert Adams, Director and Chief Technology Officer stated, “HEX is a fully-functioning, decentralized high yield certificate of deposit project that reached completion of its Adoption Amplifier (sales) and operates according to the smart contracts that govern its protocols. It is not vapor-ware, an idea, still in development, but is a mature, fully-functioning and highly-complex mathematical masterpiece, and currently a Top Ten cryptocurrency according to its market valuation of $34 billion.” HEX has seen growth, acceptance, and adoption worldwide. A HEX “certificate of deposit” referred to as staking, is currently yielding an average 25-40% APY interest. Mr. Adams went on to say, “The potential market for HEX is trillions, when compared with other multi-national brick and mortar banking offerings. We we with HEX from the beginning, and our position in HEX is significant.”

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “While its not customary to release numbers for a single month, we felt compelled to release this information to the public for two reasons. In addition to this rapid growth in revenue that puts the Company on pace to reach $14 million in revenue this year, we have received notification from certain officers and directors who intend to purchase up to 10% of the Company’s common stock on the open market. While the Company is current in its filings, we believe it’s important to ensure our shareholders are as up to date as management on the Company’s success when management is acquiring shares in the open market.”