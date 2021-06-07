 
BioRestorative Therapies to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 9, 2021

BioRestorative Therapies invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the online Emerging Growth Conference.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, is pleased to announce that it is has been invited to present at the online Emerging Growth Conference on June 9, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference will be held on June 9, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Lance Alstodt, and Vice President of Research and Development, Francisco Silva, in real time.

Mr. Alstodt will make a presentation and answer questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Alstodt will try to respond to as many as possible.

BioRestorative Therapies will be presenting at 10:45 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1469230&tp_key=f8b51162 ...

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and the Company will also release a link to that site after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference’s focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individuals and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

