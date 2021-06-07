Hywin Holdings Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 (Ended March 31, 2021)
SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company", NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today
announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2021).
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Number of clients1 increased by 13.5% to 124,043 as of March 31, 2021 from 109,277 as of March 31, 2020.
- Number of active clients2 increased by 24.7% to 29,064 from 23,302 in the same period of 2020.
-
Aggregate transaction value of wealth management products distributed on the Company’s platform increased by 22.5% to RMB21.66 billion from RMB17.67 billion in the same period of
2020.
- Transaction value of wealth management products per relationship manager increased by 32.4% to RMB13.67 million from RMB10.33 million in the same period of 2020.
-
Net revenues increased by 46.5% to RMB462.80 million (US$71.41 million) from RMB315.88 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net revenues per relationship manager increased by 58.3% to RMB292,173 from RMB184,618 in the same period of 2020.
- Net income increased by 97.6% to RMB61.87 million (US$9.55 million) from RMB31.31 million in the same period of 2020.
- Basic and Diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB2.46 (US$0.38), compared to RMB1.25 in the same period of 2020.
Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hywin Holdings Ltd., commented, “In this quarter, we maintained robust growth in our client numbers and business volumes. This powered year-over-year increases of 22.5%, 46.5% and 97.6% in our wealth management product transaction value, net revenues, and net income, respectively. These achievements attest to our effectiveness in monetizing client relationships through segmented propositions and continued discovery of client needs, whilst unlocking efficiency gains through our technology and our transition into a nimble organization. Our relationship managers continued to increase their productivity, with net revenues per relationship manager increasing by 58.3% from the same period of 2020. This was accomplished by our investment in training, systematic cross-selling, and a gradual move from cash-based to equity-based incentives, which encourages an entrepreneurial pursuit of long-term success.”
Mr. Zhou Huichuan, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings Ltd., stated, “During this quarter, our strong net income growth was reinforced by our disciplined cost control. We also continued to execute our IBM-assisted digital transformation program, which further improved our operating efficiency. Looking forward, we will continue to leverage technology to optimize our cost structure and further improve our client services to augment sustained growth.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Total net revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 46.5% to RMB462.80 million (US$71.41 million) from RMB315.88 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net revenues from wealth management services in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 49.9% to RMB425.50 million (US$65.65 million) from RMB283.91 million in the same period of 2020, mostly due to expanded volumes in privately-raised products and the resultant increase in blended margins.
- Net revenues from insurance brokerage services in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 14.7% to RMB25.77 million (US$3.98 million) from RMB30.20 million in the same period of 2020, as travel restrictions related to the pandemic remained in place.
- Net revenues from asset management services in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 265.5% to RMB5.33 million (US$0.82 million) from RMB1.46 million in the same period of 2020, driven by growing client interest in offshore funds and discretionary mandates managed by the Company.
- Net revenues from other services in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB6.20 million (US$0.96 million), mostly attributed to the Company’s technology consulting services and other value-added services.
Operating Cost and Expenses
Total operating cost and expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 35.8% to RM370.98 million (US$57.24 million) from RMB273.23 million in the same period of 2020, in line with the net revenue growth.
- Cost of compensation and benefits in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 37.5% to RMB231.26 million (US$35.68 million) from RMB168.15 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased average business volume per relationship manager.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 21.7% to RMB75.94 million (US$11.72 million) from RMB62.41 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased marketing and sales activities.
- General and administrative expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 19.4% to RMB50.97 million (US$7.87 million) from RMB42.68 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased administrative personnel expenses in line with the expanded business scale.
- Other costs in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB 12.81 million (US$1.98 million), mainly due to scheduled cost recognition related to our ESOP.
Income from Operations
As a result of the foregoing, income from operations in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 115.3% to RMB91.82 million (US$14.17 million) from RMB42.65 million in the same period of 2020.
Net Income
Net income in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by 97.6% to RMB61.87 million (US$9.55 million) from RMB31.31 million in the same period of 2020.
Earnings per ADS
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were both RMB2.46 (US$0.38), compared to RMB1.25 in the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s ordinary shares.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had RMB404.14 million (US$61.50 million) of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB188.39 million as of June 30, 2020.
Business Outlook
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company expects its net revenues to continue to increase to be between RMB480 million and RMB510 million. This forecast only reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Recent Developments
On May 13, 2021, Hywin won the “The Top 5 Most Influential Wealth Managers in China 2020” award from CVINFO, a renowned publication for China’s private equity and venture capital industry, as a recognition of Hywin’s contribution in connecting leading alternative asset managers with high-quality limited partners such as high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.
On May 15, 2021, Hywin entered into a collaboration agreement with WIND Info, a leading financial and market information provider in China, pursuant to which WIND Info will publish reports produced by Hywin Research Institute. This is a recognition of Hywin’s thought leadership on macroeconomics and investment management in China.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.57133 to US$1.00 for figures on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021, RMB6.48134 to US$1.00 for figures on the income statement for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and RMB6.67384 to US$1.00 for figures on the income statement for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.
About Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is the third largest independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to China Insights Consultancy. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|
HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages)
|(unaudited)
|3 months ended,
|3 months ended,
|3 months ended,
|
|3/31/2020
|3/31/2021
|3/31/2021
|RMB'000
|RMB'000
|USD'000
|Change
|Net Revenues
|-Wealth management
|283,912
|425,503
|65,651
|49.9
|%
|-Assets management
|1,458
|5,329
|822
|265.5
|%
|-Insurance brokerage
|30,200
|25,772
|3,976
|(14.7
|)%
|-Other
|311
|6,198
|957
|1,892.9
|%
|Total Revenue
|315,881
|462,802
|71,406
|46.5
|%
|Operating Costs and Expenses
|-Compensation and benefits
|168,150
|231,258
|35,681
|37.5
|%
|-Share-based compensation
|-
|12,812
|1,977
|N/A
|-Sales and marketing expenses
|62,405
|75,939
|11,716
|21.7
|%
|-General and administrative expenses
|42,675
|50,973
|7,865
|19.4
|%
|Total Operating Costs and Expenses
|273,230
|370,982
|57,239
|35.8
|%
|Income from operations
|42,651
|91,820
|14,167
|115.3
|%
|Other income/(expenses)
|-Interest income, net
|106
|704
|109
|564.2
|%
|-Other non-operation expense, net
|1,446
|(2,206
|)
|(341
|)
|(252.6
|)%
|Total Other Income/(expenses)
|1,552
|(1,502
|)
|(232
|)
|(196.8
|)%
|Income before tax
|44,203
|90,318
|13,935
|104.3
|%
|Income tax expense
|12,893
|28,450
|4,389
|120.7
|%
|Net income
|31,310
|61,868
|9,546
|97.6
|%
|Other comprehensive Income
|-Foreign currency translation Loss/(gain)
|2,360
|616
|95
|(73.9
|)%
|Comprehensive Income
|28,950
|61,252
|9,451
|111.6
|%
|Profit attributable to shareholders
|31,310
|61,868
|9,546
|97.6
|%
|Income per ADS
|Income per ADS basic and diluted
|1.25
|2.46
|0.38
|96.8
|%
|
HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages)
|(unaudited)
|9 months ended,
|9 months ended,
|9 months ended,
|
|3/31/2020
|3/31/2021
|3/31/2021
|RMB'000
|RMB'000
|USD'000
|Change
|Net Revenues
|-Wealth management
|858,375
|1,248,930
|187,139
|45.5
|%
|-Assets management
|2,807
|12,016
|1,800
|328.1
|%
|-Insurance brokerage
|72,179
|53,003
|7,942
|(26.6
|)%
|-Other
|311
|18,160
|2,722
|5,739.2
|%
|Total Revenue
|933,672
|1,332,109
|199,603
|42.7
|%
|Operating Costs and Expenses
|-Compensation and benefits
|511,919
|725,094
|108,648
|41.6
|%
|-Share-based compensation
|(369
|)
|12,812
|1,920
|(3,572.1
|)%
|-Sales and marketing expenses
|182,256
|246,727
|36,969
|35.4
|%
|-General and administrative expenses
|127,933
|144,717
|21,684
|13.1
|%
|Total Operating Costs and Expenses
|821,739
|1,129,350
|169,221
|37.4
|%
|Income from operations
|111,933
|202,759
|30,382
|81.1
|%
|Other income/(expenses)
|-Interest income, net
|279
|1,336
|200
|378.9
|%
|-Other non-operation expense, net
|(870
|)
|5,476
|821
|(729.4
|)%
|Total Other Income/(expenses)
|(591
|)
|6,812
|1,021
|(1,252.6
|)%
|Income before tax
|111,342
|209,571
|31,403
|88.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|34,613
|64,016
|9,593
|84.9
|%
|Net income
|76,729
|145,555
|21,810
|89.7
|%
|Other comprehensive Income
|-Foreign currency translation Loss/(gain)
|3,807
|(9,759
|)
|(1,462
|)
|(356.3
|)%
|Comprehensive Income
|72,922
|155,314
|23,272
|113.0
|%
|Profit attributable to shareholders
|76,729
|145,555
|21,810
|89.7
|%
|Income per ADS
|Income per ADS basic and diluted
|3.07
|5.81
|0.87
|89.3
|%
|
HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited)
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2021
|3/31/2021
|RMB'000
|RMB'000
|USD'000
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|108,358
|310,015
|47,177
|Restricted cash
|80,027
|94,129
|14,324
|Accounts receivable, net
|403,693
|516,617
|78,617
|Due from related parties, net
|321,772
|173,496
|26,402
|Deposits, prepayments and other current assets
|43,451
|58,684
|8,931
|Total Current Assets
|957,301
|1,152,941
|175,451
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|34,116
|20,078
|3,055
|Intangible assets, net
|29,423
|26,165
|3,982
|Long-term prepayments
|1,808
|4,513
|687
|Deferred Tax Asset
|2,583
|324
|49
|Total Non-current Assets
|67,930
|51,080
|7,773
|Total Assets
|1,025,231
|1,204,021
|183,224
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Commission payable
|84,857
|89,616
|13,637
|Investors’ deposit
|74,262
|86,984
|13,237
|Income Tax Payable
|115,432
|111,656
|16,991
|Due to related parties
|59,254
|96,775
|14,727
|Other payable and accrued liabilities
|168,887
|151,315
|23,028
|Total Current Liabilities
|502,692
|536,346
|81,620
|Non-current liabilities
|Commission payable-non current
|18,321
|11,850
|1,803
|Deferred Tax Liability
|3,961
|3,806
|579
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|22,282
|15,656
|2,382
|Total Liabilities
|524,974
|552,002
|84,002
|Shareholders' Equity
|
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,000,000 shares
as of June 30, 2020 and 56,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021)
|34
|37
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|500,581
|497,026
|75,636
|Statutory reserves
|52,959
|52,959
|8,059
|Accumulated gain/(loss)
|(47,056
|)
|98,499
|14,989
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(6,261
|)
|3,498
|532
|Total Shareholders' equity
|500,257
|652,019
|99,222
|Total Liabilities and Shareholder's equity
|1,025,231
|1,204,021
|183,224
_______________________
1 Clients are those who had conducted at least one transaction with the Company.
2 Active clients are those who purchased products distributed by the Company during the specified period or those who maintained as holders of the Company’s products within the given period.
3 China Foreign Exchange Trade System USD/RMB mid-point rate on March 31, 2021.
4 An appropriately weighted average exchange rate for the reporting period.
