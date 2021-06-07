 
asknet Solutions AG and Blackboard promote digital learning environments in the DACH region

asknet Solutions AG and Blackboard promote digital learning environments in the DACH region

07.06.2021
asknet Solutions AG and Blackboard promote digital learning environments in the DACH region

Join the webinar with Annabell Busch of Blackboard and Petter Nyman of asknet on June 10, 2021, at 9:30am CEST

June 7, 2021, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG and the leading EdTech company Blackboard Inc. have launched a series of proactive sales and marketing campaigns as part of their sales partnership. The clear aim is to increase the footprint of Blackboard and its leading products in the German-speaking region. Since November 2020, asknet is the strategic partner for reselling Blackboard's leading software and services in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). In the coming weeks and months, both partners will host or sponsor a series of events, starting with a webinar on June 10, 2021.

The partnership started at a turning point for academic institutions, as fundamental change in the way learning is organized today is needed to meet the challenges ahead. Ultimately, the Corona pandemic ruthlessly exposed the digital deficits in the education sector. Many existing student portals in German-speaking countries have revealed themselves to be technically outdated and unsuitable for digital education. After all, the requirements for learning nowadays go far beyond the digital extension of physical courses to static digital platforms. Without a state-of-the-art learning environment that makes full use of the vast possibilities of today's digital world and provides usability and structure based on a full learning ecosystem, frustration and failure is the result.

Consequently, the number of students dropping out of their student programs is rising sharply. According to a study by DZHW (Deutsches Zentrum für Hochschul- und Wissenschaftsforschung GmbH) almost 32% of students currently leave their bachelor's degree program before completing it. This contrasts with a society and economy that lacks qualified specialists.

