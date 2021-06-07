 
checkAd

BBX Capital Real Estate, a Subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces the Sale of Altis Promenade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 12:30  |  47   |   |   

BBX Capital Real Estate (“BBXRE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Promenade joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis Promenade, its 338-unit multifamily apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. As a result of the transaction, BBXRE received a cash distribution of approximately $7.0 million from the joint venture and expects to recognize equity earnings from its investment in the venture of approximately $5.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Altis Promenade joint venture was sponsored and formed by The Altman Companies in 2017 to develop Altis Promenade. BBXRE invested in the joint venture upon its formation in 2017 and acquired additional membership interests in the venture in 2018 in connection with its acquisition of 50% of the equity interests in The Altman Companies. Construction of Altis Promenade commenced in 2018 and was completed in 2019. At the time of the sale, Altis Promenade’s apartment units were over 99% leased.

About BBX Capital Real Estate: BBX Capital Real Estate, a principal holding of BBX Capital, Inc., is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures, including investments in multifamily rental apartment communities, single-family master-planned for sale housing communities, and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. In addition, BBX Capital Real Estate owns a 50% equity interest in The Altman Companies, LLC, a developer and manager of multifamily rental apartment communities, and manages the legacy assets acquired in connection with the Company’s sale of BankAtlantic in 2012, including portfolios of loans receivable, real estate properties, and judgments against past borrowers. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.

About The Altman Companies: The Altman Companies, a joint venture between BBX Capital Real Estate and Joel Altman, is engaged in the development, construction, and management of multifamily apartment communities. Since 1968, The Altman Companies and its predecessors have developed, constructed, acquired, and managed over 26,000 multifamily units through the United States, including communities in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.altmancos.com.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

BBX Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BBX Capital Real Estate, a Subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces the Sale of Altis Promenade BBX Capital Real Estate (“BBXRE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Promenade joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Intention to Commence a Cash Tender Offer for Shares of its Class A Common Stock
10.05.21
BBX Capital, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the First Quarter, 2021