BBX Capital Real Estate, a Subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces the Sale of Altis Promenade

BBX Capital Real Estate (“BBXRE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Promenade joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis Promenade, its 338-unit multifamily apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. As a result of the transaction, BBXRE received a cash distribution of approximately $7.0 million from the joint venture and expects to recognize equity earnings from its investment in the venture of approximately $5.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Altis Promenade joint venture was sponsored and formed by The Altman Companies in 2017 to develop Altis Promenade. BBXRE invested in the joint venture upon its formation in 2017 and acquired additional membership interests in the venture in 2018 in connection with its acquisition of 50% of the equity interests in The Altman Companies. Construction of Altis Promenade commenced in 2018 and was completed in 2019. At the time of the sale, Altis Promenade’s apartment units were over 99% leased.