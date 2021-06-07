 
checkAd

Pierre et Vacances Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 12:18  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights
 (exercisable at General
Meetings) (**)

31 May 2021

9,893,463 (*)

14,869,526

14,775,200

(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.
(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre et Vacances Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Regulatory News: Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC): Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) (**) 31 May 2021 9,893,463 (*) 14,869,526 14,775,200 (*) The share capital of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs: 2020/2021 First Half Results
18.05.21
The Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Presents Its New Strategic Plan Reinvention 2025
10.05.21
Pierre et Vacances S.A.: Signing of a binding offer with certain of the Group's existing financial partners in order to provide a new money financing up to EUR 300 million
10.05.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING: PIERRE ET VACANCES: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights