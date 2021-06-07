Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan, following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 4 June 2018 were automatically exercised on 4 June 2021 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was 604.5 pence per share.

PDMRs Awards granted Dividend awards accrued during deferral period



Total awards exercised Number of shares sold @ 601 pence per share to cover taxes due



Balance of shares retained Alan Dale



709 232 941 448 493 Simon Coles



859 281 1,140 541 599 Katy Wilde



1,357 444 1,801 852 949

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138