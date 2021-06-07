 
Planet 13 Continues String of Record Months with $11.2 Million in Sales in May

Autor: Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces record sales in the month of May of $11.2 million with …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces record sales in the month of May of $11.2 million with gross margins above 50%. May represents the third consecutive month of record sales as Las Vegas and America return to normal. Hotels across the Las Vegas strip have reported having hotel rooms sold out for the foreseeable future and Planet 13 expects continued strong sales on the back of increased tourist traffic.

"Tourism and business are looking up in Nevada and our operations are mirroring this trend by experiencing consistent, month-on-month growth. We are thrilled to share that the momentum gathered over the past few months is continuing, with yet another month of record sales in May. Planet 13 has built a successful retail cannabis brand that resonates with Americans. We remain confident about the continuation of this upward trend as Las Vegas reopens to its full potential as well as the upcoming opening of our Orange County SuperStore in July," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.

Disclaimer

