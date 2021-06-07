Planet 13 Continues String of Record Months with $11.2 Million in Sales in May

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces record sales in the month of May of $11.2 million with …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces record sales in the month of May of $11.2 million with gross margins above 50%. May represents the third consecutive month of record sales as Las Vegas and America return to normal. Hotels across the Las Vegas strip have reported having hotel rooms sold out for the foreseeable future and Planet 13 expects continued strong sales on the back of increased tourist traffic. "Tourism and business are looking up in Nevada and our operations are mirroring this trend by experiencing consistent, month-on-month growth. We are thrilled to share that the momentum gathered over the past few months is continuing, with yet another month of record sales in May. Planet 13 has built a successful retail cannabis brand that resonates with Americans. We remain confident about the continuation of this upward trend as Las Vegas reopens to its full potential as well as the upcoming opening of our Orange County SuperStore in July," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.