Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to report some positive drill results from a 5-hole, 2,300 metre winter diamond drilling program on is wholly owned Rice …

"The drill holes returned assay results similar to what was expected and further increased our confidence in the deposit model, which supports more drilling to follow the plunge of the Keel to depth, to test the limbs of the Keel and to trace the Feeder Zone to depth." stated Don Dudek V.P Exploration for Wolfden. "It must also be emphasized that the Keel limbs are near vertical, that they increase in length when we follow the Keel to depth and would be cost effective to mine if shown to be economic."

One of the holes (RI21-41) targeting a deeper section of the keel zone passed below the east-plunging mineralization, just missing a historic intercept that yielded 0.73% NiEq2 over 25.84 metres (see figure ), Down hole geophysics was performed on this hole and indicates the potential for mineralization, however, there was not sufficient time to drill test this target due to the warming winter conditions and the need to demobilize the drill from the ice for spring break-up. Additional holes had been planned to test the Feeder Zone, at depth, down plunge where better widths and grades were previously intersected (0.94% NiEq2 over 12.4 metres - 5.5 metres true width) and nearby untested conductive zones. Further drilling of the zone down plunge and of both limbs on either side of the keel is definitely warranted (see Figure) and will be carried out in the next program. The drill program was funded in part with the support of a $230,000 grant from the Manitoba Government Mineral Development Fund.