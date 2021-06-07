 
Agricultural Fumigants Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021   

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.

Phosphine is the major product type driving the growth of the agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.

Phosphine chemicals such as Aluminum phosphide is largely used in warehouses and also by farmers in their storage houses, as it is less costly than methyl bromide. The demand is projected to increase owing to the rapidly growing agrochemical industry. Due to the rising outbreak of pest and insects in warehouses, phosphide is used to treat stored food grains and processed food, thus it is one of the fastest-growing segments.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetable segment dominated the agricultural fumigants market in 2020.

The fruits & vegetable segment is projected to exhibit a strong potential for agricultural fumigants, which is mainly driven by the increasing demand for high-value crops in the international market. In addition, improper sanitary procedures and inefficient implementation processes for storage of such crops in warehouses are projected to drive the growth of the agricultural fumigants market.

