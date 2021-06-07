 
ChromaDex and Walmart Launch Tru Niagen in 3,800 Walmart Stores Across the United States

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the launch of its flagship consumer product Tru Niagen in Walmart, available in 3,800 stores across the United States. Walmart is the first major U.S. retailer to bring this well-studied healthy aging nutrient to stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005115/en/

Tru Niagen launches in 3,800 Walmart stores (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are grateful to Walmart for their commitment to the Tru Niagen brand and for their collaboration in planning this launch,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We are excited to make our product available to Walmart customers.”

The industry-leading NAD+ booster will be offered to Walmart customers in two distinct serving sizes, 100mg and 300mg. In addition to in-store availability, both options will be available online with same-day delivery and in-store pickup options at select locations.

Tru Niagen is a unique form of vitamin B3 that is clinically proven to elevate NAD+, reducing the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body. Scientifically proven superiority to competing NAD+ precursors such as NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), Niagen is supported by a vast amount of safety and efficacy data in humans. NAD+ is a vital coenzyme, naturally produced in the body, and studies have shown NAD+ declines up to 50% between the ages of 40 and 60. Based on a 300mg/day serving, Tru Niagen can increase NAD+ by 40-50%, helping consumers Age Better.

Supplementation with Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside), the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen, safely increases NAD+ levels, as demonstrated in nine published human trials. Niagen has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

For additional information on Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to whether the retail partnership will open up a new distribution channel, making Tru Niagen more accessible to consumers. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

