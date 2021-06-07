Avivagen Inc. Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants and Grant of Options

Avivagen also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 200,000 options to an officer and director of the Corporation with a strike price of $0.50 per share pursuant to the Corporation’s option plan. These options form part of a total remuneration package for the recipient.

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”),a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it will be requesting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the expiration date of warrants exercisable to purchase 2,029,250 common shares at $1.20 per share, which were originally issued on November 30, 2017. These warrants currently have an expiration date of June 30, 2021. Amendment to the expiry date also requires consent of the warrant agent for such warrants. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and warrant agent consent, the new date of expiry for such warrants will be January 28, 2022. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function, the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

