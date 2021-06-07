 
HighGold Signs Exploration Agreement with Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations, Timmins Area, Ontario

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement (“EA”) with Matachewan First Nation and Mattagami First Nation in the Timmins area Ontario. The purpose of the EA is to promote a cooperative, collaborative and mutually respectful relationship in relation to HighGold’s exploration activities in areas where the two First Nations’ members exercise aboriginal rights.

“We are delighted to formalize the positive working relationship established between HighGold and the neighboring First Nation communities of Matachewan and Mattagami,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “The EA reflects HighGold’s commitment to respectful engagement and responsible stewardship, with a mission to benefiting the regions in which we operate.”

“On a more solemn note, HighGold management is deeply saddened by the recent and sudden passing of our good friend and colleague Terry Bursey. Terry, a long-time resident of Red Lake, Ontario and President of Rimini Exploration & Consulting, was a major force in the northern Ontario mining community and has been intimately involved with HighGold’s First Nation engagement and Exploration Agreement efforts. She will be greatly missed.”

About HighGold’s Timmins Properties

HighGold owns 100% of each of its three Timmins properties, which include Munro-Croesus, Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter. Collectively, the properties total >240 square kilometers, representing one of the larger land positions held by a junior gold miner within the Timmins gold camp. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 kilometers east of Timmins, proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and approximately two kilometers northwest and along trend of Mayfair Gold Corp.’s multi-million ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit*. In 2020, HighGold embarked on a strategy to consolidate the patchwork of underexplored patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the historic exceptionally high-grade Croesus Mine, where mining occurred intermittently between 1915 and 1936. To date, the Company has completed ten separate land deals in pursuit of this goal, bringing the strategic Munro Croesus land position total size to 32-square kilometers. The Golden Mile 90-square kilometer property is located nine kilometers northeast of Newmont’s multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit* in Timmins covering an underexplored segment of the Pipestone fault. The Golden Perimeter 118-square kilometers property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins on the south edge of the Shaw Dome structure in a prospective nickel belt. Both the Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties are covered under the recently signed EA, with First Nation engagement ongoing for the Munro-Croesus property.

