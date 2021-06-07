 
checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Announces Investment to Increase Its Power Capacity at Its Michigan Technology Data Center Accelerating Growth to Projected Annual Gross Revenues Between $54 Million and $64 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 12:30  |  44   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company anticipates making an additional investment in Ault Alliance, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to expand the infrastructure of its technology data center in southern Michigan and increase the power capacity to 28MW. The Company’s decision to accelerate the timing of its investment in the technology data center was driven by an increase in demand for high-density computing due to improved business conditions for cryptocurrency mining, including the market prices of digital currencies. By dedicating the increased power capacity for high-density computing, which requires a significantly smaller footprint, the Company anticipates that this investment will allow the Company to reduce the timeline to reach its revenue projections. At 50% capacity, the technology data center is expected to generate annual gross revenues between $54 million and $64 million. The technology data center power capacity can be further expanded in the future, up to 300MW. The technology data center features cloud, high-density, and enterprise data center services and is operated by Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“ACS”), a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005316/en/

Darren Magot, the CEO of Ault Alliance, said, “Given the interest ACS has received, we decided that it would be beneficial for us to expand the infrastructure of the data center to accommodate the higher-density power demands from both our existing tenants and new prospects. We are especially proud of the fact that over 94% of the power in our facility comes from non-coal sources which supports our green energy initiatives. We are very pleased with the interest that our ACS Data Center has generated, validating our strategic plan, and driving this accelerated expansion.”

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The Company is pleased to have adequate resources to manage and financially support our existing subsidiaries. With the strongest balance sheet in the Company’s history, I am very encouraged about our prospects and confident in our ability to realize our vision as a holding company that can execute on key initiatives, such as expanding the power capacity at our Michigan data center.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Announces Investment to Increase Its Power Capacity at Its Michigan Technology Data Center Accelerating Growth to Projected Annual Gross Revenues Between $54 Million and $64 Million Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company anticipates making an additional investment in Ault Alliance, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to expand the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...