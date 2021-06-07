Ault Global Holdings Announces Investment to Increase Its Power Capacity at Its Michigan Technology Data Center Accelerating Growth to Projected Annual Gross Revenues Between $54 Million and $64 Million

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company anticipates making an additional investment in Ault Alliance, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to expand the infrastructure of its technology data center in southern Michigan and increase the power capacity to 28MW. The Company’s decision to accelerate the timing of its investment in the technology data center was driven by an increase in demand for high-density computing due to improved business conditions for cryptocurrency mining, including the market prices of digital currencies. By dedicating the increased power capacity for high-density computing, which requires a significantly smaller footprint, the Company anticipates that this investment will allow the Company to reduce the timeline to reach its revenue projections. At 50% capacity, the technology data center is expected to generate annual gross revenues between $54 million and $64 million. The technology data center power capacity can be further expanded in the future, up to 300MW. The technology data center features cloud, high-density, and enterprise data center services and is operated by Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“ACS”), a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005316/en/

Darren Magot, the CEO of Ault Alliance, said, “Given the interest ACS has received, we decided that it would be beneficial for us to expand the infrastructure of the data center to accommodate the higher-density power demands from both our existing tenants and new prospects. We are especially proud of the fact that over 94% of the power in our facility comes from non-coal sources which supports our green energy initiatives. We are very pleased with the interest that our ACS Data Center has generated, validating our strategic plan, and driving this accelerated expansion.”

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The Company is pleased to have adequate resources to manage and financially support our existing subsidiaries. With the strongest balance sheet in the Company’s history, I am very encouraged about our prospects and confident in our ability to realize our vision as a holding company that can execute on key initiatives, such as expanding the power capacity at our Michigan data center.”