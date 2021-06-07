N-able Expands Technology Alliance Program, Announces TAP Tank and Series of Customer Loyalty Incentives

The new and growing relationships include many well-known technology leaders, such as Cisco, Sophos, and Webroot, as well as several emerging tech innovators—including Liongard and Zomentum. TAP helps these and other software, hardware, and services companies develop and integrate their products with N-able solutions, giving partners centralized access to the tools they need to run their business.

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced more than 50 technology providers are now active within its expanding and enhanced Technology Alliance Program (TAP). The program provides N-able partners with more choice, business value, and market opportunity.

“Building a powerful ecosystem and providing our MSPs with choice and flexibility have always been foundational to our go-to-market strategy and value proposition,” said John Pagliuca, president, N-able. “With more than 50 technology alliance partners actively engaged, TAP is making it easier, faster, and more secure for MSPs to build their managed services practice on trusted technologies that are proven to integrate and grow with the N-able portfolio.”

“We’re excited to be a part of TAP because Liongard and N-able share the same core belief that this industry is truly better when working together,” said Liongard CEO Joe Alapat. “We’re dedicated to meeting our partners where they are, and that means working within the industry to create joint solutions for MSPs.”

Tap into the power of third-party integrations and services

Providers participating in the TAP ecosystem have prioritized the success of the MSP, established proven technology integrations with the N-able portfolio, and tailored their services to meet the needs of N-able MSPs. New to the program in 2021 is a call to all N-able TAP members to provide discounted offerings and incentives for its growing MSP community.

Helping MSPs vet which TAP providers align best with their business, N-able debuted its “TAP Tank” series in March and is running three uniquely themed sessions at its upcoming EMPOWER partner event, taking place online June 8 – 11. This new and interactive education and enablement series features three N-able TAP providers pitching to a panel of discerning and successful MSPs about how, together, they can grow their business.

“TAP Tank is a fun, fast, and interactive way to showcase the challenges your technology solves and why it matters to channel partners and their customers,” said Rick Flood, managing director, Falanx. “Our range of offensive and defensive cybersecurity offerings can now be accessed by over 25,000 MSPs in the N-able network through the TAP program—we’re excited to work closer with the MSPs within the ecosystem and look forward to attending EMPOWER.”

“By working together across the channel ecosystem, we bring more value to our MSPs and their customers,” said Tyler McDonald, director, business development, N-able. “The relationships we build with our TAP partners directly tie into the success we are able to generate with our MSPs. We’re excited about the enhancements made to TAP and the continued investments and integrations we are bringing to the table for our partners and MSP vendor community.”

Providers interested in joining the N-able TAP ecosystem can apply online now. Many N-able TAP members, including Cisco, Blackpoint Cyber, Backup Radar, and Zomentum, will be taking the stage with N-able during the 2021 EMPOWER event.

About N-able

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

