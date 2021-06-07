 
Greenwich LifeSciences Publishes Additional Positive Safety Data from GP2 Phase IIb Trial at ASCO 2021, Confirming that GP2 Treatment to Prevent Metastatic Breast Cancer Recurrence is Well Tolerated

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 12:30  |  71   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, presented an abstract and poster of the final 5 year GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial safety data at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005374/en/

Figure 1 of Poster Presentation 542 from 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing GP2 Immunotherapy 5 Year Time Series of Dosing, Safety, Immune Response, and Disease Free Survival from Phase IIb Clinical Trial (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1 of Poster Presentation 542 from 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing GP2 Immunotherapy 5 Year Time Series of Dosing, Safety, Immune Response, and Disease Free Survival from Phase IIb Clinical Trial (Graphic: Business Wire)

The abstract can be viewed at the bottom of this press release, and the full poster, Figures 1-2, Tables 1-2, and an audio track of the poster by VP of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs Jaye Thompson can be accessed and downloaded at: https://greenwichlifesciences.com/clinical-trials/.

It has been previously reported that the completion of the GP2 immunotherapy (GP2+GM-CSF) Primary Immunization Series (PIS) reduced recurrence rates to 0% over a 5 year follow-up period in HER2 3+ patients who had received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery. The abstract and poster present the final safety data over the 5 year follow-up period, assessing the safety of GP2 immunotherapy and its relationship to previously presented peak immunity and recurrence rate data.

Summary of the Final 5 Year Safety Data:

  • GP2 immunotherapy is well-tolerated and no safety signal for GP2 was identified. Additionally, no serious adverse events related to GP2 immunotherapy were reported over the full 5 year treatment and follow-up periods.
  • The majority of patients experienced mild or moderate injection site reactions, which accounted for approximately 70% of reported adverse events.
  • The incidence of adverse events was similar across HER2 3+ and HER2 1-2+ breast cancer patients, consistent with the previously reported findings that the immune response was similar across both patient populations, suggesting that GP2 immunotherapy could be a potential treatment in HER2 1-2+ patients or in other HER2 expressing cancers.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “The final 5 year analysis of the safety data in the Phase IIb trial is now complete and represents an important milestone for the Company. With the recurrence rate or disease free survival (SABCS 2020), immune response (AACR 2021), and now safety data (ASCO 2021), the final design of the planned Phase III trial can be completed. This final combined data set encourages us to utilize the same treatment strategy in the planned Phase III trial to conservatively reproduce these promising results that showed that GP2 immunotherapy may prevent metastatic breast cancer recurrence. In addition, this final data set can now be presented to investors and strategic parties interested in partnering with the Company to co-develop and license GP2.”

