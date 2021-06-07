 
CENTOGENE Announces Virtual Investor Event

07.06.2021, 12:30  |  85   |   |   

New leadership team to present vision, strategy, and execution roadmap

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that it will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CEST.

“Over the past 15 years, CENTOGENE has built a leading position in diagnostics of rare genetic diseases – supporting a global physician network to help over half a million patients and their families. Today, we are in a unique position to harness the power of our rapidly growing Bio/Databank to enable and accelerate orphan drug development,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE.

“With high unmet needs and recent technological advances, rare diseases are rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing fields in drug R&D. Together with the newly-formed CENTOGENE Executive Team, I look forward to outlining our future strategy to generate value for patients and investors at the Virtual Investor Event.”

Registration and event details are available at: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on https://investors.centogene.com following the conclusion of the event.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

