CENTOGENE Announces Virtual Investor Event

“Over the past 15 years, CENTOGENE has built a leading position in diagnostics of rare genetic diseases – supporting a global physician network to help over half a million patients and their families. Today, we are in a unique position to harness the power of our rapidly growing Bio/Databank to enable and accelerate orphan drug development,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that it will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CEST.

“With high unmet needs and recent technological advances, rare diseases are rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing fields in drug R&D. Together with the newly-formed CENTOGENE Executive Team, I look forward to outlining our future strategy to generate value for patients and investors at the Virtual Investor Event.”

Registration and event details are available at: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on https://investors.centogene.com following the conclusion of the event.

