Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Completed Leasing Transactions through May and Real Estate Leadership Promotion

Atlanta, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE: PDM) announced today in advance of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ Annual Investor Conference which begins on June 8th that it has completed approximately 230,000 square feet of leasing transactions during the Second Quarter of 2021 through May, with approximately 60% related to new tenant leasing. This completed leasing total excludes the progress on the previously-reported 5-year, 313,000 square foot renewal negotiation with the City of New York at 60 Broad Street, which cleared the final stage of the public hearing review process in late May and now awaits execution by the Mayor’s office.

Commenting on recent leasing transactions, C. Brent Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont said, “In addition to the reported leasing comprising over 900,000 square feet year to date, we anticipate this business activity to continue in the months ahead buoyed by our growing prospective tenant pipeline and the recent uptick in customer tours. As the millennial population continues to migrate to secondary cities and suburban submarkets in the post-pandemic environment, our portfolio is well-positioned to capture the anticipated increase in demand. Today’s companies are focused on modern, amenity-rich buildings that foster collaboration and are easily accessible to employee housing. While our portfolio checks all those boxes, what differentiates Piedmont is our focus on sustainability, personal health, and wellness.”

The Company also announced that the board has approved the promotion of George M. Wells to Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont. In this role, he will continue to oversee all property and asset management teams, construction, and more recently the addition of corporate branding and marketing. Mr. Wells joined Piedmont sixteen years ago and has over 30 years of commercial real estate experience.

“George is a valued executive across all areas of our business responsible for leasing, building operations, and development activity. He is a seasoned, cycle-tested industry expert with a tireless focus on the Company’s environmental, social and wellness initiatives,” said Mr. Smith, “George has provided collaborative leadership at Piedmont for over a decade, he is an irreplaceable colleague who has been instrumental in the growth and evolution of the firm. This promotion is well-earned recognition of his contributions and affirmation of his vital role in Piedmont’s future.”