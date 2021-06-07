 
Teleflex to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

07.06.2021, 12:30  |  67   |   |   

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
John Hsu
Vice President, Investor Relations
610-225-6961





