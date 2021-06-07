 
As American Economy Recovers, Employers Prioritize Education Benefits to Attract and Develop Workers

As the country continues to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, so too is the job market. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than seven million open jobs right now in America.

With so many open positions, employers are seeking employees who are interested in advancing their education and developing new skills while employees are seeking employers who offer those benefits. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report projects that by 2025, 44% of the skills that employees will need to perform their roles effectively will change. And according to a recent research report, the majority of American workers say they would feel more motivated, more secure and better equipped to do their jobs if they had access to education opportunities offered by their employer.

Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions, which works with many of the country’s largest employers to provide workforce education and student loan repayment programs to their employees, has compiled a “Smartest Employer Spotlight” to recognize employers that are offering the education benefits that employees not only want, but also need in order to upskill, reskill and succeed in today’s job market. These employers offer the most comprehensive and effective education benefits, with a focus on making those education programs accessible and affordable for the entirety of their workforce.

Bright Horizons EdAssist Solution’s analysis includes criteria such as:

  • Availability of education benefits for both full- and part-time employees
  • Access to academic and financial aid coaches to help employees navigate education options at 220 accredited colleges and universities, as well as other upskilling providers
  • Education options that include both degree and non-degree programs
  • Access to discounted tuition rates from a broad selection of education providers.

“The job market has taken off from where it was a year ago, so employers who want to stand out from the crowd need to offer the benefits that prospective employees really value,” said Patrick Donovan, Senior Vice President of Emerging Services at Bright Horizons. “The employers included in this spotlight are looking at the future of their company and their employees, and are prioritizing education for employees to build their careers and grow within the company.”

