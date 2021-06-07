Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

In conjunction with the conference, the Company has posted an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website at www.invh.com. The presentation includes the following operational results for the month of May 2021: