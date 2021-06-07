Invitation Homes Announces May 2021 Operational Results and Increased 2021 Guidance, and Participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
In conjunction with the conference, the Company has posted an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website at www.invh.com. The presentation includes the following operational results for the month of May 2021:
- Same Store new lease rate growth of 14.1% (+1180 basis points year over year), up from 10.8% in April and 7.9% in Q1 2021.
- Same Store renewal rate growth of 5.9% (+230 basis points year over year), up from 5.5% in April and 4.4% in Q1 2021.
- Same Store average occupancy of 98.3% (+80 basis points year over year).
Considering these results and the Company’s expectation of stronger operational metrics for the year, the Company has increased the midpoint of its full year 2021 Core FFO per share guidance by $0.04 to $1.42, and increased the midpoint of its full year 2021 AFFO per share guidance by $0.05 to $1.22. The Company’s revised and previous full year 2021 guidance is as follows:
|
Revised FY 2021 Guidance
|
|
|
Revised
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
Guidance
|
Core FFO per share — diluted
|
|
$1.38 - $1.46
|
|
$1.34 - $1.42
|
AFFO per share — diluted
|
|
$1.18 - $1.26
|
|
$1.13 - $1.21
|
|
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare