Comstock Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced today that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Microcap Index’s annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to the preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and CEO stated, “The inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index recognizes our value growth and positions our capital base for the next phase of our growth. Our leadership in innovation and the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of clean, renewable natural resources continues to gain recognition, including now with Russell, and we and our shareholders are grateful for this new association.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the “Company”) is an emerging leader in the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of innovation-based, clean, renewable natural resources, with a focus on high-value, cash-generating, strategic materials that are essential to meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for clean energy, carbon-neutrality, and natural products. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

