 
checkAd

Ring Energy Executes Targeted Hedging Transactions to Further Increase Free Cash Flow Generation in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 12:45  |  67   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its derivate positions for 2021 and 2022 as it opportunistically responds to an improved crude oil price environment.

Key Changes to Hedge Book

  • Bought back a 1,500 barrels of oil per day (“Bbl/d”) call option for June 1 through December 31, 2021, and entered into an approximate 879 Bbls/d calendar 2022 swap contract for no net cost;
  • Anticipate more than 320,000 barrels of crude oil sales for June 1 through December 31, 2021, to be realized at a higher level than the $55.35 per barrel ceiling price previously in place;
  • Additionally, the 2022 swap position is priced higher than the $45.66 per barrel collective average price previously in place; and
  • Expected increase to cash flow from higher realized pricing in 2021 will primarily be used to further pay down debt.

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “When we entered into contracts to substantially fill our hedge book for expected 2021 production in late fall of last year, we were operating in a backdrop of $45 per barrel WTI primarily due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Moving into our fall bank redetermination process, our hedging strategy was appropriately designed to lock in 2021 pricing that fully funded our targeted work program while guaranteeing the necessary cash flow to pay down debt. Substantially driven by the dramatic improvement in economic activity with the worldwide recovery from COVID-19, there has been an almost 50% increase in WTI crude oil pricing over the past six months. This much-improved price environment has allowed us to pivot to a more opportunistic hedging strategy. The hedging transactions that we recently executed will generate additional free cash flow in 2021, further strengthen our financial and market position, and drive meaningful returns to our shareholders. We remain focused on steadily paying down debt, divesting of non-core assets, and continuously improving our debt-to-EBITDA metrics.”

Updated Derivative Positions

RING ENERGY, INC.
Summary of Derivative Positions
                 
Commodity Effective Date End Date Structure Daily Volume
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ring Energy Executes Targeted Hedging Transactions to Further Increase Free Cash Flow Generation in 2021 THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its derivate positions for 2021 and 2022 as it opportunistically responds to an improved crude oil …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION