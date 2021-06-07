Lexaria Issues Progress Report on First Human Clinical Study of 2021, HYPER-H21-1

Dosing Is Complete in First of Three Human Clinical Studies Hoped To Validate Lexaria’s Patented Technology for Hypertension ReliefStudy Tested an Advanced “DehydraTECH™ 2.0” CBD FormulationSecond Human Clinical Study, Hyper-H21-2, To Commence …

HYPER-H21-1 focused on testing DehydraTECH-enabled cannabidiol ("CBD") for potential use as a hypertension treatment alternative. Twenty-four human volunteers aged 45 to 65 were dosed within this study, all of whom tolerated treatment well with no serious adverse events or side effects observed or reported.

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to report that treatment and dosing in its human clinical study (HYPER-H21-1) have been completed ahead of schedule.

"Completing this work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging and we acknowledge and commend the dedication and work ethic of our Europe-based research partners and all parties involved," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "Blood samples from the study volunteers will be shipped this week to our U.S. and Canadian analytical testing laboratory partners, and we expect to complete all sample and data analyses and reporting ahead of schedule, by July or August instead of the end of Q3 as previously indicated."

Study HYPER-H21-1 followed a randomized, double-blinded, controlled design in human volunteers with documented pre-hypertension or mild hypertension. A single 300 mg dose of an advanced "DehydraTECH 2.0" CBD formulation was evaluated relative to a concentration-matched control without Lexaria's DehydraTECH enhancements. The study was conducted by independent, third-party service providers bearing responsibility for all study recruitment, procedures and analytical testing.

Evaluation of time series blood pressure and heart rate analyses were the primary objectives of this study. Important secondary objectives included speed and rate of absorption of the CBD and its main metabolites (pharmacokinetics or "PK" assessments), as well as evaluation of inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease and gold-standard biomarkers of nitric oxide. This latter measure is intended to provide mechanistic insight into the anticipated reduction in blood pressure via vasodilation.