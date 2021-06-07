 
checkAd

Lexaria Issues Progress Report on First Human Clinical Study of 2021, HYPER-H21-1

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  96   |   |   

Dosing Is Complete in First of Three Human Clinical Studies Hoped To Validate Lexaria’s Patented Technology for Hypertension ReliefStudy Tested an Advanced “DehydraTECH™ 2.0” CBD FormulationSecond Human Clinical Study, Hyper-H21-2, To Commence …

  • Dosing Is Complete in First of Three Human Clinical Studies Hoped To Validate Lexaria’s Patented Technology for Hypertension Relief
  • Study Tested an Advanced “DehydraTECH™ 2.0” CBD Formulation
  • Second Human Clinical Study, Hyper-H21-2, To Commence Immediately

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to report that treatment and dosing in its human clinical study (HYPER-H21-1) have been completed ahead of schedule.

HYPER-H21-1 focused on testing DehydraTECH-enabled cannabidiol ("CBD") for potential use as a hypertension treatment alternative. Twenty-four human volunteers aged 45 to 65 were dosed within this study, all of whom tolerated treatment well with no serious adverse events or side effects observed or reported.

"Completing this work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging and we acknowledge and commend the dedication and work ethic of our Europe-based research partners and all parties involved," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "Blood samples from the study volunteers will be shipped this week to our U.S. and Canadian analytical testing laboratory partners, and we expect to complete all sample and data analyses and reporting ahead of schedule, by July or August instead of the end of Q3 as previously indicated."

Study HYPER-H21-1 followed a randomized, double-blinded, controlled design in human volunteers with documented pre-hypertension or mild hypertension. A single 300 mg dose of an advanced "DehydraTECH 2.0" CBD formulation was evaluated relative to a concentration-matched control without Lexaria's DehydraTECH enhancements. The study was conducted by independent, third-party service providers bearing responsibility for all study recruitment, procedures and analytical testing.

Evaluation of time series blood pressure and heart rate analyses were the primary objectives of this study. Important secondary objectives included speed and rate of absorption of the CBD and its main metabolites (pharmacokinetics or "PK" assessments), as well as evaluation of inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease and gold-standard biomarkers of nitric oxide. This latter measure is intended to provide mechanistic insight into the anticipated reduction in blood pressure via vasodilation.

Seite 1 von 4
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Issues Progress Report on First Human Clinical Study of 2021, HYPER-H21-1 Dosing Is Complete in First of Three Human Clinical Studies Hoped To Validate Lexaria’s Patented Technology for Hypertension ReliefStudy Tested an Advanced “DehydraTECH™ 2.0” CBD FormulationSecond Human Clinical Study, Hyper-H21-2, To Commence …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM)-Enabled Remdesivir and Ebastine Effectively Inhibit the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Virus