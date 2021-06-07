Fury Provides Details of Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") confirms the details of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") confirms the details of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") confirms the details of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Due to the continuing public health restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and having regard to the health and safety of the Company's directors, employees and shareholders, the Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via a live webcast, which can be accessed at http://web.lumiagm.com/469793926, using the Meeting password "fury2021". The record date for determining the holders of the Company's common shares who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting is May 19, 2021.