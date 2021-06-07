Drilling Starts at Elizabeth Project in British Columbia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that drilling has recommenced at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.President & …

President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented, " The SW Vein will continue to be the focus of the drilling at Elizabeth in 2021. The SW Vein remains considerably under explored at depth and along strike and we are very excited to start seeing more high-grade core from this drilling campaign" .

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus" or " the Company" ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that drilling has recommenced at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The 2021 Exploration Program has officially kicked off at the Elizabeth Gold Project as of June 5th with the start of diamond drill hole EZ-21-01. The 2021 Exploration Program at Elizabeth will continue and extend the exploration drilling that began in November 2020 (total 2,006 metres over 11 holes already completed) that intercepted several high-grade zones with assays of up to 186 grams per tonne gold (see announcement "Tempus Resources - Announces High-Grade Assay Results at Elizabeth Project, 8 Feb 2021" for details).

Highlights from 2020 drilling;

EZ-20-06: 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m

and

EZ-20-10: 3.2m at 28.1g/t gold from 184.0m, including 0.5m at 178.0g/t gold from 184.5m

The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the 2020 drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres from surface and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface. Furthermore, based on historic prospect drilling from 2005 the SW Vein can be inferred to extend an additional 400m along strike to the northeast than is shown in Figure 3.

