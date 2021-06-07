BIAL Award in Biomedicine worth 300,000 Euros, nominations until 30 June
Porto, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - The second edition of the BIAL Award in
Biomedicine is currently underway. Worth three hundred thousand Euros, this
prize is intended to reward a work with exceptional quality results and
scientific relevance published in the last ten years in the broad field of
biomedicine.
The winner will be chosen by an independent and international jury of 14
members, chaired by Ralph Adolphs, Professor of Psychology, Neuroscience and
Biology at Caltech (California Institute of Technology). The jury includes
members appointed by the European Research Council, the Council of Rectors of
Portuguese Universities, the European Medical Association, the Scientific Board
of the BIAL Foundation, previous winners of the BIAL Award, and editors of the
Journal of the American Medical Association and the New England Journal of
Medicine .
Ralph Adolphs, President of the Jury, stated that "this Award is intended to
distinguish a high-quality empirical research article in biomedicine published
in a peer-reviewed journal from 2012 onwards. The Jury looks forward to
receiving nominations from different groups of scientists, such as universities,
societies, academies and research institutes. Nominations of works by scientists
at any stage of their career and from any country will be welcome."
Candidates for this award will be nominated by members of the jury, of the
Foundation's Scientific Board, previous BIAL Award recipients, and Scientific
Societies. The jury may invite other institutions to submit proposals.
Nominations must be made by 30 June 2021.
The first edition of this award distinguished a research led by Portuguese
immunologist Caetano Reis e Sousa from the Francis Crick Institute in London in
the area of tumour immunology and published in the journal Cell .
Regulation
(https://www.bial.com/com/bial-foundation/awards/bial-award-in-biomedicine/)
BIAL Foundation
The BIAL Foundation was created in 1994 by BIAL in conjunction with the Council
of Rectors of Portuguese Universities with the mission of encouraging the
scientific study of human beings, both from a physical and a spiritual point of
view.
Among its many activities, highlights include the attribution of prizes, namely
the Prémio BIAL de Medicina Clínica and the BIAL Award in Biomedicine. In
partnership with the Portuguese Medical Association, it grants the Maria de
Sousa Award.
The BIAL Foundation also promotes a programme of Financial Support for
Scientific Research Projects focused on the neurophysiological and mental study
of human beings. Every two years since 1996, the Foundation has organised the
"Behind and Beyond the Brain" Symposium.
