BIAL Award in Biomedicine worth 300,000 Euros, nominations until 30 June

Ralph Adolphs, President of the Jury, stated that "this Award is intended todistinguish a high-quality empirical research article in biomedicine publishedin a peer-reviewed journal from 2012 onwards. The Jury looks forward toreceiving nominations from different groups of scientists, such as universities,societies, academies and research institutes. Nominations of works by scientistsat any stage of their career and from any country will be welcome."Candidates for this award will be nominated by members of the jury, of theFoundation's Scientific Board, previous BIAL Award recipients, and ScientificSocieties. The jury may invite other institutions to submit proposals.Nominations must be made by 30 June 2021.The first edition of this award distinguished a research led by Portugueseimmunologist Caetano Reis e Sousa from the Francis Crick Institute in London inthe area of tumour immunology and published in the journal Cell .Regulation(https://www.bial.com/com/bial-foundation/awards/bial-award-in-biomedicine/)BIAL FoundationThe BIAL Foundation was created in 1994 by BIAL in conjunction with the Councilof Rectors of Portuguese Universities with the mission of encouraging thescientific study of human beings, both from a physical and a spiritual point ofview.Among its many activities, highlights include the attribution of prizes, namelythe Prémio BIAL de Medicina Clínica and the BIAL Award in Biomedicine. Inpartnership with the Portuguese Medical Association, it grants the Maria deSousa Award.The BIAL Foundation also promotes a programme of Financial Support forScientific Research Projects focused on the neurophysiological and mental studyof human beings. Every two years since 1996, the Foundation has organised the"Behind and Beyond the Brain" Symposium.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156381/4934382OTS: Fundação Bial