CoreSite Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company” or “CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has issued its “2020 Corporate Sustainability Report,” which is posted on the Company’s website.

““Customers, Colleagues, and Communities” describe the symbiosis of our business strategy with our sustainability practices,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our most recent annual Corporate Sustainability Report, we summarize another year in our journey of being a responsible steward for all of our stakeholders. We remain committed to being customer champions, people centered, and efficiency focused as we serve our corporate purpose of providing trusted and connectivity-rich data communities that power our customers’ digital transformations toward a more collaborative world.”

2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Customers – CoreSite’s energy efficient data center campuses with high uptime and high-performance connectivity

CoreSite provides superior reliability and seeks the least carbon-intensive energy generation sources consistent with its customers’ economic goals and the options permitted in its markets. As part of those objectives, CoreSite’s 2020 accomplishments include –

  • maintaining fully operational data centers throughout the pandemic with safety protections for our essential staff and customers at all sites,
  • achieving “seven 9s” of power and cooling uptime across its platform of data center facilities, more than ninety percent of which operated at 100% uptime,
  • Implementing new customer deployments “on time” 96.0% of the time at an average satisfaction rating of 4.58 out of 5.00, and
  • decreasing its energy intensity per million dollars of revenue and maintaining carbon intensity per net rentable square foot compared to 2019, while expanding its operational footprint.

Colleagues – A culture of respect, responsibility, transparency, innovation and operational excellence

CoreSite continues to shape its culture by empowering its employees and valuing their diversity and leadership, ultimately driving the Company’s success and that of its stakeholders. Key metrics for 2020 include –

  • increasing the participation in its employee engagement survey by 8% compared to 2019,
  • decreasing voluntary attrition to 9.0% from 10.8% in 2019, well below the U.S average of 14.0%, and
  • being recognized as one of the top places to work in the Bay Area in 2020 and at its Denver headquarters in 2021.

Communities – Ecosystems of customers who work seamlessly with each other

