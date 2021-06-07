 
AVEO Oncology to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Ficlatuzumab in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  62   |   |   

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial and clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader webinar focusing on ficlatuzumab, the Company’s investigational potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), being studied in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Julie E. Bauman, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Deputy Director, University of Arizona Cancer Center. Dr. Bauman will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in HNSCC and the results from a randomized confirmatory Phase 2 study of ficlatuzumab as a single agent or in combination with cetuximab (ERBITUX), an EGFR-targeted antibody, in patients who relapsed or were refractory to prior immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and cetuximab (pan-refractory) with metastatic HNSCC that were presented in a poster discussion at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Dr. Bauman will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

AVEO's management team will provide an overview of the Company’s development plan for ficlatuzumab, for which it anticipates making a decision by mid-year on the initiation of a Phase 3 study in an HPV negative HNSCC patient population after receiving feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A live webcast of the webinar can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.aveoncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward the development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity and inclusion. AVEO’s lead candidate, FOTIVDA (tivozanib), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the EUSA territory for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. AVEO has previously reported promising clinical data on ficlatuzumab (anti-HGF IgG1 mAb) in head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, and expects to make a go/no-go decision on the initiation of a Phase 3 study of ficlatuzumab in HPV negative HNSCC following feedback from the FDA. AVEO’s pipeline of product candidates also includes AV-380 (anti-GDF15 IgG1 mAb). AVEO has previously reported the acceptance of its investigational new drug application in the U.S. for AV-380 and its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of cancer cachexia. AVEO’s earlier-stage pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies in oncology development, including AV-203 (anti-ErbB3 mAb) and AV-353 (anti-Notch 3 mAb).

