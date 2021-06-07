 
Visa and Goldman Sachs Partner to Modernize Global Money Movement

Visa (NYSE:V) today announced a global strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to help businesses – large to small – move money effortlessly around the world.

Through its implementation of Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts solutions, Goldman Sachs will help its commercial and corporate banking clients simplify complexities and costs associated with existing systems and inefficient processes. These solutions will enhance Goldman’s cross-border business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments program for high and low value payments. Goldman Sachs’s corporate clients can move funds quickly and securely, have near real-time visibility into their payment status, obtain necessary reconciliation and compliance data, ultimately helping improve organizations’ cash flow.

“There is an immediate need for modernization of global money movement to help businesses around the world simplify and enhance how they pay and get paid across borders,” said Alan Koenigsberg, global head of new payment flows, Visa Business Solutions. “Visa’s partnership with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking is an important milestone in our efforts to break down traditional processes and silos and help spur innovation in this critical industry segment for the decades to come.”

Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking clients can begin using Visa’s solutions right away through their existing connections, whether that be API, file or online web platform.

For high-value cross-border B2B payments, Goldman Sachs will leverage Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network, available in 97 markets globally, to help optimize payments for its corporate client base. Built from the ground up, Visa B2B Connect is designed to shorten time spent on cross-border corporate payments by facilitating transactions from the bank of origin directly to the beneficiary bank, helping significantly streamline settlement. The platform helps increase visibility and predictability into the transaction flow, giving Goldman Sachs clients an opportunity to track the status of payments from the originator bank to the destination bank in near real time, while improving transaction accuracy and simplifying the reconciliation process.

