Gamida Cell Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Manufacturing and Provides Commercial Manufacturing Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced the appointment of Vladimir Melnikov as senior vice president, global operations and manufacturing. Mr. Melnikov brings over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly in biologics manufacturing, operations, engineering and technology transfer. He will be based in the company’s wholly owned commercial manufacturing facility in Israel.

Prior to joining Gamida Cell, Mr. Melnikov served as general manager at Omrix Biopharmaceuticals and biologic technical operations lead at Ethicon Biosurgery, both part of a Johnson & Johnson Company. In those roles he supervised three Israeli biotech manufacturing sites and technology transfer to external partners. In positions of increasing responsibility at Omrix, he played a pivotal role in new product development and launch, process scale-up, development of new facilities and equipment and obtaining regulatory approvals. Mr. Melnikov has proven success in production, supply chain, engineering and leading multifunctional teams. Mr. Melnikov will have responsibility for the Gamida Cell global operations and manufacturing, which will include the company’s Israeli manufacturing site and oversight of the company’s contract manufacturing partnership with Lonza. The scope will focus on both omidubicel and readiness for Gamida Cell’s natural killer cell platform, including GDA-201. Mr. Melnikov holds a M.Sc. in life sciences from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, an MBA in biopharma from the College of Management, and he completed the Course of Directors and Senior Executives at Tel Aviv University.

“With Vladimir on board, we feel even more confident that we are making positive steps toward bringing omidubicel, our proprietary advanced cell therapy, to patients in need of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided clear feedback on what will be required for our commercial manufacturing facilities to be ready to submit a Biologics License Application for omidubicel, and we remain on track to submit our BLA in the fourth quarter of this year.”