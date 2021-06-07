 
checkAd

Gamida Cell Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Manufacturing and Provides Commercial Manufacturing Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced the appointment of Vladimir Melnikov as senior vice president, global operations and manufacturing. Mr. Melnikov brings over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly in biologics manufacturing, operations, engineering and technology transfer. He will be based in the company’s wholly owned commercial manufacturing facility in Israel.

Prior to joining Gamida Cell, Mr. Melnikov served as general manager at Omrix Biopharmaceuticals and biologic technical operations lead at Ethicon Biosurgery, both part of a Johnson & Johnson Company. In those roles he supervised three Israeli biotech manufacturing sites and technology transfer to external partners. In positions of increasing responsibility at Omrix, he played a pivotal role in new product development and launch, process scale-up, development of new facilities and equipment and obtaining regulatory approvals. Mr. Melnikov has proven success in production, supply chain, engineering and leading multifunctional teams. Mr. Melnikov will have responsibility for the Gamida Cell global operations and manufacturing, which will include the company’s Israeli manufacturing site and oversight of the company’s contract manufacturing partnership with Lonza. The scope will focus on both omidubicel and readiness for Gamida Cell’s natural killer cell platform, including GDA-201. Mr. Melnikov holds a M.Sc. in life sciences from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, an MBA in biopharma from the College of Management, and he completed the Course of Directors and Senior Executives at Tel Aviv University.

“With Vladimir on board, we feel even more confident that we are making positive steps toward bringing omidubicel, our proprietary advanced cell therapy, to patients in need of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided clear feedback on what will be required for our commercial manufacturing facilities to be ready to submit a Biologics License Application for omidubicel, and we remain on track to submit our BLA in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Seite 1 von 3


Gamida Cell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamida Cell Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Manufacturing and Provides Commercial Manufacturing Update Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced the appointment of Vladimir Melnikov as senior vice president, global operations and manufacturing. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.21
Gamida Cell to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
11.05.21
Gamida Cell Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company Update