 
checkAd

Frontier Communications Names Alan Gardner Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Alan Gardner has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Mr. Gardner was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Verizon Communications. He reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005141/en/

Alan Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)

Alan Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to further strengthen our leadership team with the addition of world-class executive talent,” said Mr. Jeffery. “Alan has a deep understanding of how to build and retain great teams and create a winning culture. This is critical as we transform our business into a modern technology company. I look forward to Alan’s contributions as we continue to establish Frontier as a magnet for talent and an exceptional place to build successful careers.”

Anne Meyer, who has served as acting Head of Human Resources, will return full-time to her role as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Alan Gardner Bio

Mr. Gardner was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources, of Verizon Communications where he led centers of expertise encompassing the overall employee experience in support of 175,000 employees around the globe. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Verizon Wireless, which at the time was an $87 billion U.S.-based joint venture between Verizon Communications and Vodafone, with 85,000 employees. In addition to other executive roles of increasing responsibility at Verizon, Mr. Gardner was Director of Compensation at GTE Corporation. He began his career at American Express, UCCEL Corporation, and General Dynamics. He received a BS in computer science from the University of North Texas, a management certificate from the Management Institute for Engineers, Computer Professionals and Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Frontier Communications Parent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frontier Communications Names Alan Gardner Chief People Officer Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Alan Gardner has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Mr. Gardner was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Verizon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Frontier Communications Names Scott Beasley Chief Financial Officer
01.06.21
Frontier Communications Names John Harrobin Executive Vice President, Consumer
25.05.21
Dream Job: FrontierBundles Will Pay Two Pairs of Friends to Play Video Games
19.05.21
Frontier Communications Responds to Federal Trade Commission Lawsuit