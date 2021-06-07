Boston Properties Secures 351,000 Square Foot Lease With Leading Entertainment Company at Colorado Center in Santa Monica, CA

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced it has signed a 351,000 square-foot, seven-year lease with a leading entertainment company. The tenant is expanding and extending its lease with Boston Properties at Colorado Center, a 1.2 million square foot urban creative office campus located in the largest concentration of technology, media, advertising and entertainment companies in Los Angeles.

“This organization’s culture of innovation and creativity makes Colorado Center the ideal campus for their worldwide headquarters,” said Jonathan Lange, SVP Los Angeles Region, Boston Properties. “We are delighted to provide a contemporary and inspiring workplace environment, enabling this company to attract and retain their creative workforce and delight their audiences with compelling digital entertainment.”