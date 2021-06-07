Castle Biosciences to Participate at the Baird 2021 Healthcare ESG Symposium

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Baird 2021 Healthcare ESG Symposium on June 17, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.