Dave, a Leading Banking App with 10 Million Customers, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

Dave, the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol “DAVE,” with an expected pro forma, fully-diluted equity value of approximately $4 billion, assuming no redemptions.

Launched in 2017 as an app to help Americans avoid billions of dollars in overdraft fees charged by traditional banks, Dave is now a financial platform helping 10 million customers with banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs. Dave aims to help foster the financial health of its members while also giving back to the community, having pledged over 13 million meals to Feeding America since launch. To date, Dave estimates that it has helped customers avoid nearly $1 billion in overdraft fees through its flagship feature, ExtraCash, and earn over $200 million in income through its gig-economy job board, Side Hustle.

In December 2020, the company launched Dave Banking, a spending account and debit card with no monthly fees, which has already accumulated more than 1.3 million members.

“At Dave, we’re committed to improving the financial health of our members,” said Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave. “We believe the legacy financial system has failed to deliver and today, more than 150 million people need our help to build financial stability. Dave is upending the banking industry with our suite of breakthrough financial products and making a meaningful impact on our customers’ lives. This transaction and continued support from our longstanding investors signify confidence in our strategy, vision and the significant growth opportunities ahead.”

Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm headquartered in Chicago, has a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest, most innovative global fintech companies. VPC has been a longstanding investor in Dave, most recently providing a $100 million credit facility to the company in January 2021. VPCC completed its initial public offering in March 2021.