Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends KVH Shareholders Vote FOR Company’s Two Independent and Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI) (“KVH” or the “Company”), today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that KVH shareholders vote FOR the Company’s two highly qualified candidates – Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki – to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) on the BLUE proxy card ahead of KVH’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 17, 2021.

“Contrary to the dissident’s argument, it appears that KVHI has had a strategy in place since the Videotel sale in mid-2019. KVHI has formally articulated goals and reached milestones in furtherance of each of the strategy’s three prongs…”

“KVHI has consistently advanced the strategy over the past two years, which is likely contributing to the recent share price improvement.”

“All in, the AgilePlans platform appears to be moving in the right direction, and results align with the board’s messaging…As the board mentioned, margins have also improved as the business has scaled.”

“In a more general sense, it also appears that KVHI has been able to deliver on its stated development and commercialization plans for the PIC technology, in the same way that it has for the AgilePlans platform.”

“According to the board, the strategy is designed to address profitability issues that have plagued KVHI in the recent past, among other things. Recent results are therefore encouraging.”

Regarding VIEX’s lack of a plan or ideas for how to improve KVH’s performance, ISS notes:1

“The dissident…has not presented a sufficiently detailed and compelling case for change.”

On behalf of the Board, Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “ISS’s recommendation further supports what we have been saying for some time: our strategy is working and now is not the time to disrupt our positive momentum. By voting on the BLUE card FOR our two highly qualified candidates – Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki – we believe shareholders have the opportunity to meaningfully enhance our Board and further our goal of delivering long-term value. We look forward to continuing to engage with our fellow shareholders and are confident that KVH is on the right course.”