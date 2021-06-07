4D Molecular Therapeutics Appoints Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer

“Carolyne’s extensive experience in biotechnology corporate and business development, external innovation, pre-commercial planning, product pipeline strategy and venture investing brings valuable skillsets to 4DMT,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “Her appointment reflects our commitment to unlocking the full potential of our Therapeutic Vector Evolution gene therapy platform, and further empowers the company to achieve its goal of becoming a fully integrated biopharmaceutical leader in gene therapy. Carolyne will play a major role in realizing our vision of converting the power of our directed evolution platform into potentially transformative products for patients.”

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced the appointment of Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Zimmermann brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in life sciences corporate and business development from her prior roles at Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Zimmermann joins 4DMT from Johnson & Johnson Innovation where she served as Vice President, Transactions. In this role, she led the transaction team on all deal-related matters, including sourcing and executing transactions as well as supporting J&J’s Lung Cancer Initiative’s early innovation deal making efforts. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles in the Global Business Development & Licensing group at Novartis Pharmaceuticals for over 13 years, where she gained extensive experience in structuring and negotiating strategic transactions with both pharmaceutical and biotechnology entities, including collaborations, licensing deals, acquisitions, and equity investments. At Novartis, she led the Global Cardio-Metabolic Franchise’s Business Development and Licensing efforts, where she was responsible for driving the external strategy and securing strategic assets to expand the portfolio. Previously, she was also General Partner at dRx Capital, a $100mn venture fund founded in 2015 by Novartis and Qualcomm Ventures focused on early stage digital health investing.

Carolyne earned her B.S. in Engineering Sciences from the University of California, San Diego and her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, Columbia University.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, 4DMT, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.



Contacts:

Media:

Theresa Janke

tjanke@4dmt.com

Investors:

Mike Zanoni

Endurance Advisors

mzanoni@4dmt.com