Troilus Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market; Top Tier of the OTC Markets

“This upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our progress and our continued success of executing on our plan to grow and develop the Troilus gold and copper asset into a cornerstone mine in North America”, commented Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. “It also demonstrates our financial strength and our commitment to delivering the highest standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Of all the securities traded on the OTC Markets, we are very proud to be among the 5% on the top tier OTCQX. We anticipate that this upgrade will increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community and provide greater access to shareholders seeking to take part in Troilus’ growth.”

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets. Troilus shares previously traded on the OTCQB Venture Market and will continue to trade under the symbol “CHXMF”.

The OTCQX is intended for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The companies found on the OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Troilus on www.otcmarkets.com. For more information, visit www.troilusgold.com.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.