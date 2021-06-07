 
checkAd

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Closes $4 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO) (OTCQB: NICLF) (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Offering”) led by Echelon Capital Markets (“Echelon”), as sole agent and bookrunner. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 3,030,000 units to residents of Quebec at a price of $0.65 per Unit and 3,403,334 units to residents in Canada at a price of $0.60 per Unit, resulting in a total of 6,433,334 units (each a “Unit”) issued for total gross proceeds of $4,011,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Unit Share”), and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.85 per common share for Units issued to residents of Quebec and $0.80 per common share for Units issued to residents in Canada for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Unit Shares were issued as “flow-through shares” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (as “Tax Act”), with each such Unit Share entitling the holder to a renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures (as defined in the Tax Act). In addition, with respect to Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures at the Company’s Alexo-Dundonald Project in Ontario and the Somanike Project in Quebec.

Echelon received a cash commission (the “Commission”) equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the Company shall issue to Echelon compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option entitled the holder thereof to subscribe for one common share unit (a “Broker Unit”) at $0.60 per unit for a period of 3 years from the closing of the Offering. Each Broker Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $0.80 for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Closes $4 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO) (OTCQB: NICLF) (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION