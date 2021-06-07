C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data on CFT8919, A Selective Degrader of EGFR L858R, at Keystone Symposium on Targeted Protein Degradation

– Pre-clinical Data Support Plans to Advance CFT8919 to Clinical Development with IND Submission Expected in mid-2022 and Clinical Trial Initiation Expected by YE 2022 –



WATERTOWN, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today presented new pre-clinical data on CFT8919, a novel mutant-selective degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the Keystone Symposium on Targeted Protein Degradation. The poster presentation shares pre-clinical data that suggests CFT8919 may be active as a single agent in patients with resistance to EGFR inhibitors due to secondary mutations in EGFR, including T790M and C797S, as well as in the front-line setting with the potential to avoid the emergence of resistance-causing secondary EGFR mutations seen with currently approved EGFR inhibitors.

“We are excited to share strong preclinical data that establishes CFT8919 as a potent and selective degrader of EGFR L858R, a mutation responsible for more than a third of mutant EGFR lung cancer diagnoses. Patients with this mutation are commonly treated with approved EGFR inhibitor therapies, but often have worse clinical outcomes than individuals diagnosed with other driver mutations such as Exon19del,” said Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of C4 Therapeutics. “Across our portfolio, we see the potential for targeted protein degradation to transform patient care. We believe our decision to advance CFT8919 recognizes promising early data that indicate CFT8919 may have the potential to treat patients who develop resistance to first-line EGFR inhibitors as well as a path to inclusion in front-line therapeutic regimens. We look forward to learning more about CFT8919 as we advance the program into IND-enabling studies and initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial in 2022.”