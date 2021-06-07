 
checkAd

C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data on CFT8919, A Selective Degrader of EGFR L858R, at Keystone Symposium on Targeted Protein Degradation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

– CFT8919 Induces Tumor Regression in Pre-clinical Models Resistant to First- and Third-generation EGFR Inhibitors –

– CFT8919 Demonstrates Intracranial Activity Pre-clinically, Indicating the Potential to be Effective Against CNS Metastases –

– Pre-clinical Data Support Plans to Advance CFT8919 to Clinical Development with IND Submission Expected in mid-2022 and Clinical Trial Initiation Expected by YE 2022 – 

– Conference Call and Webcast at 8:00 am ET Today –

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today presented new pre-clinical data on CFT8919, a novel mutant-selective degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the Keystone Symposium on Targeted Protein Degradation. The poster presentation shares pre-clinical data that suggests CFT8919 may be active as a single agent in patients with resistance to EGFR inhibitors due to secondary mutations in EGFR, including T790M and C797S, as well as in the front-line setting with the potential to avoid the emergence of resistance-causing secondary EGFR mutations seen with currently approved EGFR inhibitors.

“We are excited to share strong preclinical data that establishes CFT8919 as a potent and selective degrader of EGFR L858R, a mutation responsible for more than a third of mutant EGFR lung cancer diagnoses. Patients with this mutation are commonly treated with approved EGFR inhibitor therapies, but often have worse clinical outcomes than individuals diagnosed with other driver mutations such as Exon19del,” said Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of C4 Therapeutics. “Across our portfolio, we see the potential for targeted protein degradation to transform patient care. We believe our decision to advance CFT8919 recognizes promising early data that indicate CFT8919 may have the potential to treat patients who develop resistance to first-line EGFR inhibitors as well as a path to inclusion in front-line therapeutic regimens. We look forward to learning more about CFT8919 as we advance the program into IND-enabling studies and initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial in 2022.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data on CFT8919, A Selective Degrader of EGFR L858R, at Keystone Symposium on Targeted Protein Degradation – CFT8919 Induces Tumor Regression in Pre-clinical Models Resistant to First- and Third-generation EGFR Inhibitors – – CFT8919 Demonstrates Intracranial Activity Pre-clinically, Indicating the Potential to be Effective Against CNS Metastases – – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION