Ground Magnetic Survey Confirms and Expands Target Areas at Eloro Resources’ Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Bolivia

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from its recently completely magnetics survey on the Company’s Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. A total of 181.5 linekm of magnetic data were collected on 50m spaced north-south lines on all of the accessible parts of the property.



Figure 1 shows a map of the Analytic Signal (“ASIG”) of the Total Magnetic Intensity. The outline of the Iska Iska Caldera and major breccia pipe targets are overlain. This map combines the local rate of change of the magnetic field intensity in all directions to give a measurement of the variability of the local magnetic field. In the absence of rocks containing magnetic mineralogy the ambient field will only show a smooth, gentle, variation across a property the size of Iska Iska. More intense local variations on the ASIG map are evidence of magnetic mineralogy that modifies the magnetic field locally. Where the ASIG map shows low variability inside the caldera, it suggests that the underlying rocks have low magnetic susceptibility which likely reflects the destruction of magnetite by strong hydrothermal alteration.