Solar Alliance to Present at 2021 LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

07.06.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

CEO Myke Clark to highlight record growth and new opportunities

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational investor conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 7:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT. CEO Myke Clark will be presenting to a live, virtual audience. Mr. Clark’s presentation will focus on Solar Alliance’s strategy to continue its impressive growth, highlighting recent milestones and upcoming catalysts.

“We are pleased to have been invited to present at the LD Micro Invitational investor conference and share our compelling investment opportunity,” said CEO Myke Clark. “As the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world, LD Micro provides us with an ideal platform to highlight the significant growth we’ve experienced over the last year and provide an outlook on upcoming catalysts for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

Event: Solar Alliance Energy Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9th, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM (EDT)

For more information on the 11th LD Micro Invitational investor conference and to register: ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

Myke Clark, CEO


For more information:
 

Solar Alliance
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and California and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."





