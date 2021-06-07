 
Red White & Bloom Closes US$44.5 Million in Financing and Retires US$7.7 Million in Debt

-Transactions provide a net cash infusion of US$36.8 Million-
-Fully funds initial budget for Florida expansion-
-Provides working capital to support Michigan branding and expansion strategy-

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of certain financing transactions that provide for approximately US$36.8 of new cash and the retirement of US$7.7M of debt.

“As evidenced by today’s announcement, we continue to demonstrate our ability to access the needed expansion and working capital, in the least dilutive possible manner to our shareholders, to execute on our strategy. With the previously announced pre-qualification in the State of Michigan and this cash injection, we will now move aggressively towards taking control of our investment in Michigan in which the immediate growth strategy includes rebranding our dispensaries under the High Times banner and preparing for the expansion of cultivation facilities so that we can hit the ground running upon final inspection,” said Brad Rogers, CEO and chairman of RWB, adding: “We also would like to welcome our new strategic investors in Florida. This group of investors have significant design/build capabilities in the State of Florida and will be a welcome addition as we embark on an aggressive expansion in that state.”

Details

The Company previously closed a non-brokered “units for debt” private placement of 8,445,426 units (the “Units”) at a price of CDN $1.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $9,712,239 (or USD $7,769,792). Each Unit consists of one Series II Convertible Preferred Share of RWB (each a “Series II Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share (each a “RWB Share”) at a price of CDN $1.15 per RWB Share until May 12, 2023. In addition to the statutory 4-month hold, the investors have agreed to a 12 month lock up of their shares.

In addition, RWB completed a private placement to an arm’s length purchaser (the “Purchaser”) of a principal amount US $6,500,000 unsecured debenture (the “Debenture”). The Debenture bears interest at the rate of 12% per annum and matures 150 days from the date of issuance. As consideration for the purchase of the Debenture by the Purchaser, RWB paid the Purchaser an origination fee by way of the issuance of 531,000 RWB Shares. The gross proceeds of the Debenture will be used by RWB for working capital purposes.

