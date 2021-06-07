Gold Bull Commences 5000m Exploration and Resource Extension Drill Program at Sandman Following on From Phase 1 Success

3779m Phase 1 RC drill program successfully completed: lab re-assays still in process

Phase 2 5000m RC drill program will commence this week

The holes in the next program are split approximately 70:30 between exploration and resource extension drilling



Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

Our exploration team have developed exciting targets at Sandman. We look forward to drilling more exploration during this 5000m program, as we acquire and analyze new geochemical and geophysical data. The compilation of historic multi-element geochemical data from about 25,000 drill hole samples spread across the project area, never before available as a single digital dataset, is expected to result in more robust exploration targets. This is just the beginning in terms of our exploration program at Sandman targeting virgin undercover targets.

Background

Gold Bull drilled a 3679 m program of reverse circulation (RC) holes at the Sandman Project between February 20 and April 10, 2021. That program was designed to both improve and upgrade mineral resource estimate categories and to test new exploration targets. The same approach will continue in the programs planned for the remainder 2021. The initial program of circa 2500 m of drilling commencing this week will be more heavily weighted towards resource extensions, testing concepts that have arisen from the exploration team’s analysis of historic data and the holes drilled earlier this year, The subsequent program of circa 2500 m to be drilled in the Fall will test more exploration targets, using ground geophysical data (CSAMT) acquired over the summer and a large multi-element geochemical drill sample database recovered recently by keypunching thousands of assays from scanned paper records. The paper records pre-date Newmont’s involvement in the project. Until now, no explorer on this project has consolidated all this data. Multi-element geochemical data is especially useful in low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems like those existing at Sandman because elements such as arsenic, antimony and mercury are more widely dispersed at detectable levels than precious metals like gold and silver, producing a wider footprint for mineralization. Integrating this data with geological and geophysical data will generate more robust exploration targets at Sandman. The Company is also utilizing portable/handled XRF machines to enable preliminary geochemical analysis in the field during the drill program.