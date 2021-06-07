 
GURU Organic Energy to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 5:30 p.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Second quarter 2021 conference call details:

Conference ID: 5750898. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

  • A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until June 14, 2022.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com 		Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca




