 
checkAd

MediWound Announces Peer-Reviewed Paper of a Case Series Report of Basal Cell Carcinoma Published in the Open Dermatology Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Findings Provide Preliminary Proof-of-Concept

Phase I/II Clinical Study in Basal Cell Carcinoma Scheduled to Begin in Second Quarter 2021, with Data Expected by the End of 2021

YAVNE, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that a peer-reviewed publication of a case series report of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) destruction by a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain has been published in the Open Dermatology Journal. MediWound anticipates initiating a phase I/II clinical study of MW005 for the treatment of BCC this month, with data expected by the end of 2021.

The paper, entitled Basal Cell Carcinoma Destruction by a Concentrate of Proteolytic Enzymes Enriched in Bromelain: A Preliminary Report (opendermatologyjournal.com), details case series experience using a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for the destruction of six BCC tumors. Six BCCs located on the face, neck, and extremities were self-treated by three patients with 2-6 applications. All of the BCCs were completely removed and two of the lesion’s sites were surgically excised after 6 months with no tumor cells noted on histopathology. None of the BCCs recurred over the subsequent year. The findings provide a preliminary proof-of-concept that a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain may be a safe and effective destructive treatment for basal cell carcinomas.

"We are very excited to have our case series data published in a peer reviewed paper," said Prof. Lior Rosenberg, Chief Medical Technology Officer of MediWound. "The data provide a preliminary evaluation of MW005 efficacy as a destructive treatment for BCC, which we plan to further evaluate in our planned clinical studies. These clinical experiences, combined with our pre-clinical in-vitro research and existing scientific evidence, suggest that MW005 might have a role in treating low-risk non-melanoma skin malignancies."

“Non-melanoma skin cancers are by far the most common of all types of cancer and represent a significant potential market opportunity,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “We are pleased with the positive data, which establish the foundation for our non-melanoma skin cancer clinical development plan. We believe that MW005 has a reasonable path to market with a clear unmet medical need, and the clinical plan we have laid out carries relatively low development costs given its active substance which has wealth of pre-clinical and clinical data and the intended indication.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediWound Announces Peer-Reviewed Paper of a Case Series Report of Basal Cell Carcinoma Published in the Open Dermatology Journal Findings Provide Preliminary Proof-of-Concept Phase I/II Clinical Study in Basal Cell Carcinoma Scheduled to Begin in Second Quarter 2021, with Data Expected by the End of 2021 YAVNE, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION