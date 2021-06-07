MediWound Announces Peer-Reviewed Paper of a Case Series Report of Basal Cell Carcinoma Published in the Open Dermatology Journal

YAVNE, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that a peer-reviewed publication of a case series report of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) destruction by a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain has been published in the Open Dermatology Journal. MediWound anticipates initiating a phase I/II clinical study of MW005 for the treatment of BCC this month, with data expected by the end of 2021.

The paper, entitled Basal Cell Carcinoma Destruction by a Concentrate of Proteolytic Enzymes Enriched in Bromelain: A Preliminary Report (opendermatologyjournal.com), details case series experience using a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for the destruction of six BCC tumors. Six BCCs located on the face, neck, and extremities were self-treated by three patients with 2-6 applications. All of the BCCs were completely removed and two of the lesion’s sites were surgically excised after 6 months with no tumor cells noted on histopathology. None of the BCCs recurred over the subsequent year. The findings provide a preliminary proof-of-concept that a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain may be a safe and effective destructive treatment for basal cell carcinomas.

"We are very excited to have our case series data published in a peer reviewed paper," said Prof. Lior Rosenberg, Chief Medical Technology Officer of MediWound. "The data provide a preliminary evaluation of MW005 efficacy as a destructive treatment for BCC, which we plan to further evaluate in our planned clinical studies. These clinical experiences, combined with our pre-clinical in-vitro research and existing scientific evidence, suggest that MW005 might have a role in treating low-risk non-melanoma skin malignancies."

“Non-melanoma skin cancers are by far the most common of all types of cancer and represent a significant potential market opportunity,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “We are pleased with the positive data, which establish the foundation for our non-melanoma skin cancer clinical development plan. We believe that MW005 has a reasonable path to market with a clear unmet medical need, and the clinical plan we have laid out carries relatively low development costs given its active substance which has wealth of pre-clinical and clinical data and the intended indication.”