REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Joining of Rick Lane as Newest Member of Board of Advisors

Founded in 2008, REGO’s Digital Family Wallet Technology is a Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliant solution for families to help their children manage budgets and track spending. REGO’s flagship product, Mazoola SM , was created for parents who needed a way to allow their children to shop safely online and offline in our web-centric world and to educate children on financial literacy.

With REGO’s commitment to empowering parents to run their household budget while also helping their children to shop safely online, it was a natural fit for Mr. Lane to join the Advisory Board and bring his wealth of knowledge to REGO.

Mr. Lane is the founder and CEO of Iggy Ventures, LLC. Iggy Ventures focuses on advising and investing in companies, projects, and public policy initiatives that can have a positive societal impact. Over the course of his thirty plus year career, Mr. Lane has been engaged in almost every federal technology and privacy legislation, including COPPA. He has also served on a variety of federal, state and local committees, including his participation as a member of the USTR’s Joint Government-Private Sector Committee on Experts on Electronic Commerce; the Federal Trade Commission’s Advisory Committee on Online Access and Security; and the Virginia Attorney General’s Online Child Safety Task Force. Mr. Lane has worked closely with Congress, the Federal Trade Commission and state legislatures on legislation to protect children online, including federal legislation that amended the Communications Decency Act (“CDA”) Section 230 that allows state criminal and civil actions against websites that are knowingly facilitating sex trafficking of minors.

“I look forward to bringing my public policy and business experience on how to protect children online to REGO,” said Mr. Lane. “For too long, businesses have tried to shoehorn COPPA compliant features into existing products. What enticed me to work with REGO is that as we enter this new phase of online and offline digital commerce, REGO has built their digital wallet from the ground up to be COPPA and GDPR compliant. Providing parents with easy-to-use digital financial applications that help them protect their child’s privacy is a must,” continued Lane.