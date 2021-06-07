 
checkAd

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Joining of Rick Lane as Newest Member of Board of Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  71   |   |   

Longtime Technology Policy and Online Child Safety Advocate Brings Multi-Faceted Expertise to Board of Advisors

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced that Rick Lane, a longtime technology policy and online child safety advocate, has been appointed to its Board of Advisors.

Founded in 2008, REGO’s Digital Family Wallet Technology is a Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliant solution for families to help their children manage budgets and track spending. REGO’s flagship product, MazoolaSM, was created for parents who needed a way to allow their children to shop safely online and offline in our web-centric world and to educate children on financial literacy.

With REGO’s commitment to empowering parents to run their household budget while also helping their children to shop safely online, it was a natural fit for Mr. Lane to join the Advisory Board and bring his wealth of knowledge to REGO.

Mr. Lane is the founder and CEO of Iggy Ventures, LLC. Iggy Ventures focuses on advising and investing in companies, projects, and public policy initiatives that can have a positive societal impact. Over the course of his thirty plus year career, Mr. Lane has been engaged in almost every federal technology and privacy legislation, including COPPA. He has also served on a variety of federal, state and local committees, including his participation as a member of the USTR’s Joint Government-Private Sector Committee on Experts on Electronic Commerce; the Federal Trade Commission’s Advisory Committee on Online Access and Security; and the Virginia Attorney General’s Online Child Safety Task Force. Mr. Lane has worked closely with Congress, the Federal Trade Commission and state legislatures on legislation to protect children online, including federal legislation that amended the Communications Decency Act (“CDA”) Section 230 that allows state criminal and civil actions against websites that are knowingly facilitating sex trafficking of minors.

“I look forward to bringing my public policy and business experience on how to protect children online to REGO,” said Mr. Lane. “For too long, businesses have tried to shoehorn COPPA compliant features into existing products. What enticed me to work with REGO is that as we enter this new phase of online and offline digital commerce, REGO has built their digital wallet from the ground up to be COPPA and GDPR compliant. Providing parents with easy-to-use digital financial applications that help them protect their child’s privacy is a must,” continued Lane.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Joining of Rick Lane as Newest Member of Board of Advisors Longtime Technology Policy and Online Child Safety Advocate Brings Multi-Faceted Expertise to Board of AdvisorsBLUE BELL, Pa., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced that Rick Lane, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION