FDA confirms NDA for Oleogel-S10 will not require an Advisory Committee Meeting

Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, June 7, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has confirmed that Amryt’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”) will not require an Advisory Committee meeting.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link .

Juxtapid/Lojuxta (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid) and in the EU, Israel and Brazil (under the trade name Lojuxta). For additional information, please follow this link .