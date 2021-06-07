Leading Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Giora Weisz Joins Microbot Medical’s Scientific Advisory Board
HINGHAM, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) continues its ongoing commitment to strengthen and broaden its capabilities as Giora Weisz, MD joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Weisz is a practicing interventional cardiologist and clinical researcher who has pioneered novel robotic-enhanced coronary interventions, as well as navigation and positioning technologies. His areas of expertise include cardiac catheterization, coronary artery disease and diagnostic angiography, which make his assistance an invaluable asset to Microbot as it continues to develop the LIBERTY Robotic System.
Dr. Weisz performed the Corindus Vascular Robotics’ (acquired by Siemens Healthineers) First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and technical efficacy of Corindus’ CorePath system in delivering and manipulating coronary guidewires and stent/balloon systems in PCI procedures. He was also the principal investigator of the multi-center pivotal study leading to the FDA approval of the system. He was the first to use this system on patients in the U.S. Dr. Weisz is often invited to speak about robotic-enhanced interventions in national and international medical conferences.
Dr. Weisz is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, Director of Interventional Cardiology at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, and a member of the faculty of the Center of Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Medical Center. He is also a faculty member at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York. Dr. Weisz graduated from the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School in Jerusalem, Israel and completed his residency in internal medicine and cardiology fellowship at the Carmel Medical Center in Haifa, Israel. His training in interventional cardiology was completed at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. As a practicing interventional cardiologist, Dr. Weisz has particular interest in current and innovative technologies in cardiovascular medicine.
“It is exciting to continue attracting leading experts in their fields, including Dr. Weisz, who have experience in the endovascular robotic space and see the value that our LIBERTY system can add to their practice,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. “With his extensive experience, Dr. Weisz will be a welcome addition to our already impressive SAB. Specifically, he will be intimately involved in the advancement of our LIBERTY Robotic System as we aim to further enhance its capabilities to address the sizeable cardiac market.”
