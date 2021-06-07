Leading Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Giora Weisz Joins Microbot Medical’s Scientific Advisory Board

HINGHAM, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) continues its ongoing commitment to strengthen and broaden its capabilities as Giora Weisz, MD joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Weisz is a practicing interventional cardiologist and clinical researcher who has pioneered novel robotic-enhanced coronary interventions, as well as navigation and positioning technologies. His areas of expertise include cardiac catheterization, coronary artery disease and diagnostic angiography, which make his assistance an invaluable asset to Microbot as it continues to develop the LIBERTY Robotic System.

Dr. Weisz performed the Corindus Vascular Robotics’ (acquired by Siemens Healthineers) First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and technical efficacy of Corindus’ CorePath system in delivering and manipulating coronary guidewires and stent/balloon systems in PCI procedures. He was also the principal investigator of the multi-center pivotal study leading to the FDA approval of the system. He was the first to use this system on patients in the U.S. Dr. Weisz is often invited to speak about robotic-enhanced interventions in national and international medical conferences.